DooH Works the Nightshift in Brazil, Acting as a Digital Bodyguard

September 29, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The idea is as simple as it is effective: audience analytics sensors already built into DooH screens are repurposed for video surveillance at night. As darkness falls, the camera sensors monitor the area in front of the DooH screens. Commuters – especially women – can stay in the safe space and chat with a friendly operator who stays on the line until the bus arrives. The operators can provide reassurance and intervene if necessary, using integrated loudspeakers and the DooH screens to communicate and de-escalate potentially dangerous situations, offering peace of mind during these vulnerable moments.

Brazil’s largest DooH operater, Eletromidia, has started this project as a pilot in 2023, transforming 82 bus stops in São Paulo into safe shelters. The country’s large cities are notorious for their lack of public security. Robberies occur particularly in the evenings and at night. The business metropolis of São Paulo – with over 20 million inhabitants, the biggest city in the southern hemisphere – is considered one of the more harmless cities for Brazilian standards but still far from secure.

To enhance security for public transport users, Eletromidia – who operates with screens – is partnering with telecom provider Claro Brasil. Claro contributes its 24-hour monitoring surveillance center and ensures reliable mobile connectivity.

Since the start of the pilot, DooH screens have facilitated 22,000 calls and helped prevent 306 security incidents. A resounding, even award-winning success that is now leading to a major rollout. Eletromidia and Claro Brasil are expanding the Abrigo Amigo (Friendly Shelter) concept to 635 bus stops in particularly vulnerable locations across the country. In São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro alone, 200 bus shelters in each city are being upgraded to the Abrigo Amigo model.

The Abrigo Amigo concept is a fantastic example of how intelligent digital touchpoints in urban spaces can contribute to better quality of life and security. DooH screens are thus much more than just a light-emitting advertising platform – as criticized by ad-free advocates – but rather an intelligent piece of street furniture that offers security entirely without taxpayer money – financed by advertising.

Similar security initiatives should also be realized in Europe and not be thwarted by privacy issues and advertising opponents.