Interactive DooH Brings ESPN’s The Kingdom to Life

September 26, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Visual Feeder, in collaboration with Publicis, has launched a high-impact DooH activation to celebrate The Kingdom, the ESPN docuseries that chronicles the Kansas City Chiefs’ pursuit of a football dynasty.

The campaign takes the story off the screen and onto city streets. As fans walk past storefronts, motion triggers fire up the familiar chant – “How about those Chiefs!” – while larger-than-life projections of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, and Chris Jones take over the glass, their voices cycling through sound bites. For once, the spotlight stays on the Chiefs themselves – no Taylor Swift cameos here to steal the cutaways, although someone looking suspiciously like her walks by the windows around the 29-second mark.

See the video below:

By integrating sound-triggered audio with precision projection mapping, Visual Feeder and Publicis have created a responsive, immersive activation that mirrors the docuseries’ storytelling. Projection onto vibrant window film, paired with camera-based audience detection, ensures chants and imagery react to real-time fan presence.

Like the series itself, which combines behind-the-scenes access and cultural context, the campaign turns everyday blocks into rally points, channeling the passion of Chiefs Kingdom and extending the team’s story into the public space.

And yes, even after last season’s Super Bowl blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and a sluggish start this fall that has quelled some dynasty talk, the Kingdom still knows how to make noise.