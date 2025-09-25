Leyard LED Wall Anchors NFCtron’s New Prague Headquarters

Leyard LED Wall Installed at NFCtron’s New Prague Headquarters

September 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Payment technology firm NFCtron has added a large-format LED wall from Leyard Europe to the lobby of its new headquarters in Prague.

The 3.6 x 2 meter  (10.83 by 6.56 feet) installation, built from 36 Leyard VDS cabinets with a 1.8mm pixel pitch, delivers full HD resolution and can display multiple content sources simultaneously. Prague-based AV Media handled the integration.

NFCtron relocated to a 2,000-square-meter (21,528 square feet) office in the LIFE building at Brumlovka earlier this year, and the lobby installation gives the company a display platform for corporate meetings, product demonstrations, and visitor messaging.

The VDS Series applies chip-on-board technology designed to improve durability in high-traffic spaces. Each 27-inch cabinet is in a 16:9 format, forming a seamless video wall.

Leyard’s production facilities in nearby Slovakia supported the project, reducing delivery times and simplifying service for the Czech installation.

The project reflects a continued partnership between Leyard Europe and AV Media, which has worked on a range of display integrations in the region.

