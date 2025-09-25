Leyard LED Wall Installed at NFCtron’s New Prague Headquarters

September 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Payment technology firm NFCtron has added a large-format LED wall from Leyard Europe to the lobby of its new headquarters in Prague.

The 3.6 x 2 meter (10.83 by 6.56 feet) installation, built from 36 Leyard VDS cabinets with a 1.8mm pixel pitch, delivers full HD resolution and can display multiple content sources simultaneously. Prague-based AV Media handled the integration.

NFCtron relocated to a 2,000-square-meter (21,528 square feet) office in the LIFE building at Brumlovka earlier this year, and the lobby installation gives the company a display platform for corporate meetings, product demonstrations, and visitor messaging.

The VDS Series applies chip-on-board technology designed to improve durability in high-traffic spaces. Each 27-inch cabinet is in a 16:9 format, forming a seamless video wall.

Leyard’s production facilities in nearby Slovakia supported the project, reducing delivery times and simplifying service for the Czech installation.

The project reflects a continued partnership between Leyard Europe and AV Media, which has worked on a range of display integrations in the region.