Front-Projector Market Slumps 24.5 percent in Q2 – But Growth Corridors Emerge

September 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Futuresource Consulting’s latest Front Projector Market Report reveals a challenging quarter for the industry, with global shipment volumes declining 24.5 percent year-over-year and market value down 20.5 percent to US$913 million.

Behind the headline decline, however, specific sectors are showing resilience. Installation & Large Venue applications grew 11 percent by volume in Q2, propelled by demand in education and large-scale venues. Niche markets such as golf simulation, projection mapping, and high-end home cinema also continue to perform strongly.

Regional performance highlights the divergence: the Installation & Large Venue categories posted double-digit growth in the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Africa, while the Americas registered a 12.5 percent increase.

Looking ahead, Futuresource forecasts that the overall market value in 2025 will edge ahead of 2024, driven by the premium nature of large-scale deployments.

“The future of front projection is narrower, but sharper,” the report concludes. Vendors that focus on scale, spectacle, and innovation are best positioned to thrive.