Front-Projector Market Slumps 24.5 percent in Q2 – But Growth Corridors Emerge

September 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Futuresource Consulting’s latest Front Projector Market Report reveals a challenging quarter for the industry, with global shipment volumes declining 24.5 percent year-over-year and market value down 20.5 percent to US$913 million.

Behind the headline decline, however, specific sectors are showing resilience. Installation & Large Venue applications grew 11 percent by volume in Q2, propelled by demand in education and large-scale venues. Niche markets such as golf simulation, projection mapping, and high-end home cinema also continue to perform strongly.

Regional performance highlights the divergence: the Installation & Large Venue categories posted double-digit growth in the UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and South Africa, while the Americas registered a 12.5 percent increase.

Looking ahead, Futuresource forecasts that the overall market value in 2025 will edge ahead of 2024, driven by the premium nature of large-scale deployments.

“The future of front projection is narrower, but sharper,” the report concludes. Vendors that focus on scale, spectacle, and innovation are best positioned to thrive.

  1. GARY FEATHER says:
    September 25, 2025 at 10:57 am

    Sad transition

    Reply

