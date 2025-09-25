Alfalite Secures NATO and U.S. Certifications, Opening Defense and Public-Sector Doors

September 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Spanish LED manufacturer Alfalite has obtained both NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) registration and U.S. Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance, a move that broadens its eligibility for government and defense projects worldwide.

Alfalite, based in Huelva, Spain, is now part of a select group of LED display manufacturers holding both TAA and NCAGE Code certifications.

The NCAGE Code officially lists Alfalite as a supplier in NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency database, enabling participation in high-security, mission-critical projects across allied countries. TAA compliance, meanwhile, makes the company’s Spain-made products eligible for U.S. federal contracts, including those handled through the General Services Administration.

“NCAGE certification is a strategic enabler that allows us to operate within global defense and government acquisition frameworks,” said Executive Director Luis Garrido. “It shows our LED solutions meet the rigorous standards required for sensitive environments.”

The certifications build on Alfalite’s positioning in control rooms, command centers, and Security Operations Centers, where its LED systems are already in use – often under confidentiality agreements – with ministries of defense, royal institutions, telecommunications companies, and broadcasters.