Roig Arena Opens with LED Façade in Valencia

September 24, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Spain’s new Roig Arena has opened in Valencia, combining the scale of a 20,000-seat concert venue with some of Europe’s most advanced display technology. The privately funded €400 million (US$428 million) project, backed by Mercadona president Juan Roig, will also serve as home to Valencia Basket(ball) Club.

From a digital signage perspective, the standout feature is the LED façade engineered by Saco Technologies – the Canadian company behind Las Vegas’ Sphere and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The façade integrates 8,600 ceramic louvers equipped with programmable lighting and video sequences. Adding to the impact is an LG LED screen embedded in the exterior, complementing the venue’s digital architecture.

Inside, LG supplied a full display package: a four-sided, high-resolution scoreboard with faceted edges, a 76-meter-long videowall billed as Europe’s largest, and an LED ribbon wrapping more than 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) of the interior bowl. VIP areas feature Transparent OLED displays, and a dedicated virtual studio supports hybrid and broadcast events.

The technology footprint spans more than 1,700 square meters (18,299 square feet) of LED across the venue, including a 300-square-meter (32,292 square feet) outdoor screen. A rooftop solar plant offsets energy use, aligning the arena with sustainability goals.

Roig Arena opened September 6 with a sold-out tribute concert to the late Nino Bravo, a Spanish pop singer. More than one million people are expected to attend events at the venue during its first year.

(Images and video: Roig Arena)