DSF Hosts Signage Social at Google’s New York City HQ

September 24, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The folks at DSF (Digital Signage Federation) have another industry event lined up for this fall. They just wrapped up a meetup in Montreal, and the next stop is New York City in two weeks. Judging by the Linkedin posts, Montreal looked like a fantastic time—with attendees even flying in from Europe, including Signagelive’s Jason Cremins and (if I caught it right) someone from the Nowsignage crew.

The upcoming NYC event will be a “Signage Social” instead of the usual “Mix & Mingle”—happening the night before the Tales & Ales industry mixer hosted by the XUSC community (which unfortunately is already sold out). The Signage Social, however, still has a few tickets left and will be held at Google’s 111 Eighth Avenue campus.

For anyone who can’t make it: DSF will share their 2026 event calendar soon. From what they told me, they’ve got four bigger events lined up, plus a number of smaller gatherings.

DSF events are open to all members, regardless of membership level. Since the organization is a non-profit run by industry volunteers, memberships are also very affordable, the basic corporate tier starting at just $500.