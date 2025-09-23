Clear Channel Taps Vistar to Power U.S. DooH Network

September 23, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) has named Vistar Media as its full-stack technology partner to manage all its DooH assets in the U.S., beginning with the company’s nationwide airport network.

The move expands on a seven-year partnership between the two companies, with Vistar – since January a T-Mobile company – now providing ad serving, device management, and media player software across CCO’s portfolio of 55 major airports. The integration is designed to streamline digital campaign operations and open more programmatic opportunities for advertisers.

For CCO, adopting an ad server means greater automation and efficiency in managing campaigns across thousands of airport screens, from booking to delivery. “We’re delivering greater flexibility, speed, and precision to our customers,” said Nichole Boatsman, Chief Technology Officer at Clear Channel Outdoor. “Integrating Vistar’s ad server platform with our nationwide digital-out-of-home network will create a more seamless experience for brands to launch targeted campaigns that drive the business outcomes they’re looking to achieve.”

Vistar says the collaboration reflects the growing need for enterprise-scale tools that fit into day-to-day workflows while supporting long-term revenue growth.

The initial rollout at airports sets the stage for broader deployment across CCO’s U.S. digital inventory, reinforcing the role of programmatic DooH in connecting brands with on-the-go audiences.