Viewsonic Expands Canadian Channel Operations with Demo Center and Warehouse

September 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Viewsonic has strengthened its Canadian presence with new warehouse operations in Vancouver and Toronto, alongside an expanded sales team and the opening of a dedicated demo center in Toronto.

The twin warehouse facilities provide in-country, factory-direct fulfillment across Viewsonic’s full line of display and presentation products, allowing for same- or next-day delivery of in-stock items nationwide. Deidre Deacon, General Manager and Channel Chief for Viewsonic Canada, said the expansion addresses the needs of resellers and customers who require inventory and support closer to home.

Alongside the logistics boost, Viewsonic has opened a fully equipped demo center in downtown Toronto. The space is designed for partners and customers to test the company’s latest technologies, including its Direct View LED lineup and new interactive flat panel displays. Among the featured products is the LDS foldable LED model, which ships as a mobile solution and can be set up in minutes. The new IFP34 series of interactive flat panels, available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch sizes, is also on display.

With its expanded footprint, faster fulfillment, and new demo facility, Viewsonic is aiming to make it easier for Canadian partners and customers to access, evaluate, and deploy its display solutions.