Coca-Cola Sign at Citi Field Updated with New Samsung Display

September 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Samsung has upgraded Citi Field’s Coca-Cola sign, replacing the existing LED structure with a higher-brightness display that delivers more than 22,000 pixels at up to 3,000 nits.

The sign, perched above right field of the home of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, has long been a ballpark fixture. The refresh improves its visibility and durability, complementing Samsung’s broader display network across Citi Field, which includes more than 1,300 LCD screens and LED ribbon boards, as well as the 24,300-square-foot centerfield scoreboard.

“The elevated Coca-Cola sign combines advanced LED performance with precision design, ensuring it stands out as an iconic landmark and complements the state-of-the-art digital displays throughout Citi Field,” said David Phelps, Head of the Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “It’s about creating brighter, more memorable moments for fans on game day.”

Samsung also repainted the sign’s frame and worked with Coca-Cola to match the beverage company’s signature red. The upgraded IP66-rated display is built to withstand heavy rain, dust, and variable lighting conditions while also making servicing easier.

Coca-Cola Corner, a 9,000-square-foot fan zone atop the right-field seating deck, offers concessions, bars, and interactive games along with panoramic views of the field and scoreboard.