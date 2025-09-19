Nielsen Study: Airport Ads Drive Measurable Engagement Among Frequent Flyers

September 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

As U.S. airports set new traveler records, a Clear Channel Outdoor–commissioned Nielsen study underscores why brands should lean into airport advertising. The research finds that airport media not only captures attention but also drives measurable actions, especially among frequent flyers—a group with significant influence in business and technology.

The study highlights several key findings. Eighty-two percent of frequent flyers read airport advertisements, while 61 percent recalled seeing them. Additionally, 57 percent took action after exposure, marking an eight percent jump from 2022. The actions were tangible: 61 percent visited the advertised location, 53 percent checked the advertiser’s website, 45 percent scanned a QR code (up six points from 2022), and 36 percent engaged with a social media site.

Traveler preferences also show the importance of the local angle in airport media. Eighty-eight percent said they want ads from local businesses, 53 percent from hometown sports teams, and 48 percent from nearby educational institutions. This aligns with airports’ growing role as curated cultural spaces that reflect a city’s identity.

Perhaps most striking are the findings about who these ads reach. Frequent flyers are twice as likely as average employees to hold C-suite titles and more than twice as likely to influence $500,000+ in company spending. They work at companies at the forefront of innovation, with 65 percent reporting their firms are technology leaders. They are also 2.3 times more likely to make Artificial Intelligence decisions for their organizations, with 65 percent working at businesses that are actively investing in AI.

“As air travel continues to surge and airports evolve into vibrant commercial hubs creating a sense of place for travelers, this new research affirms what we’ve long known — airport advertising is not only seen, but it also inspires action,” said Morten Gotterup, president of Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division.

In summary, the study shows that, as air travel continues to increase in 2026 and beyond, airport advertising can deliver both visibility and conversion.

(Image: Clear Channel)