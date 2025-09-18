Doohclick Enters Canada with Movia’s Airport Lounge DooH Rollout

September 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Swedish ad management platform Doohclick has expanded into Canada through a new partnership with Movia, marking its first deployment in Canada and strengthening its North American footprint.

Founded in 2015, Toronto-based Movia is best known for transforming delivery vehicles into mobile billboards, powered by its proprietary Mobilytics platform, which tracks impressions, GPS data, and campaign analytics in real-time. The company is now branching into premium indoor environments with Movia First Class, a new DooH network across Plaza Premium Group’s airport lounges in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, as well as U.S. locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Orlando.

The rollout introduces upgraded LG Commercial displays up to 85 inches and integrates analytics to measure occupancy and dwell time. The goal is to deliver brand campaigns to highly engaged, premium travelers in distraction-free settings.

With the help of Doohclick’s full-stack platform, Movia plans to manage its first digital screen network with simplified workflows for scheduling, reporting, and revenue tracking. Casey Binkley, Movia’s Founder & CEO, said the system’s intuitive design and onboarding support were crucial as the team transitioned into digital media operations.

Mark Bracey, Co-Founder & CCO of Doohclick, called the partnership “a significant moment” for the platform: “(Movia’s) move into airport lounges is an exciting evolution of their business, and we’re proud to support them as they embrace DooH with confidence.”

Doohclick aims to provide OoH media owners with tools to optimize media management and expand revenue opportunities – and in this case, to add momentum to Movia’s evolution from mobile DooH to high-end indoor environments.

(Image: Movia)