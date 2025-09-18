Bauer Media Acquires Amscreen, Its Largest DooH Screen Supplier

September 18, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The German media conglomerate Bauer is going all in on DooH. Following the acquisition of Clear Channel’s Northern Europe business (UK, Scandinavia), the Hamburg-based company is now also investing in digital signage infrastructure – bringing the British DooH totem manufacturer and Clear Channel supplier Amscreen into the family, as reported by City AM.

Amscreen is one of the pioneers in the European DooH industry. Founder Lord Alan Sugar was one of the first major investors in DooH. For more than a decade, the company shaped the market both as a manufacturer and as a network operator, running the forecourt network in gas stations. With its own hardware – vertical screens at the point of sale – Amscreen helped popularize in-store DooH, laying the groundwork for what is now evolving into today’s Retail Media Networks.

Later, Amscreen withdrew from the media business and focused on manufacturing outdoor DooH totems. For Clear Channel, Amscreen was the exclusive supplier in Europe – a typical Lord Sugar deal. According to industry rumors, the partnership went beyond supply, with Amscreen securing a share of media revenues in exchange for lower prices. A very lucrative deal, as Amscreen’s latest public figures suggest.

Now, Bauer Media Group – founded in 1875, publisher of more than 600 magazines, operator of 400 digital platforms and 50 radio and TV stations, and a newly established player in DooH – is acquiring its most important supplier, Amscreen. It was, after all, only in January that the Group added Clear Channel’s Northern Europe business to its portfolio.

Amscreen employs around 60 people across its UK headquarters, Poland, and former Clear Channel markets throughout Europe.