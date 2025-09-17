LG Partnership Brings Next-Gen Displays to NFL’s Baltimore Ravens

September 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens have tapped LG Electronics USA as their “Official Home Appliance and Television Partner” for the 2025 and 2026 NFL seasons, kicking off a multi-year marketing alliance with sports entertainment agency ANC that coincides with a major modernization of the M&T Bank Stadium fan experience.

Fans attending the Ravens’ home opener Sept. 14 against the Cleveland Browns saw the first wave of enhancements powered by LG’s commercial display technology. The upgrades span more than 12,000 square feet of digital signage across the 71,000-seat venue, from a 216-foot screen at Gate A – now the largest visual landmark in the building – to fine-pitch LED displays inside field-level clubs.

“With LG’s advanced technology and ANC’s integration expertise, we have created an environment that brings fans closer to the action from every corner of the stadium,” said Kevin Rochlitz, Senior Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, Baltimore Ravens.

The rollout includes new video walls in the North and South clubs, a sweeping curved display in the South Club, and bold new video walls in the Endzone Clubs for close-up replays. Hospitality Village, plazas, and entry gates are also being refreshed with digital signage. At the same time, more than 100 concourse televisions are being replaced with larger LG screens to improve coverage throughout the venue.

Phase two, scheduled for after the 2025 season, will introduce a 2,300-square-foot transparent mesh LED display across the northwest plaza façade, along with additional high-resolution plaza and gate screens.

The agreement also encompasses digital marketing and fan engagement promotions, including a monthly “Most Reliable Player” series, LG OLED TV giveaways, and activations that tie into LG’s appliance and television branding.

LG’s work with the Ravens builds on a growing portfolio of stadium partnerships nationwide, including Boston’s Fenway Park, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

(Images: LG Electronics)