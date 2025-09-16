Wizard of Oz at Sphere Surpasses 500,000 Tickets, $65M in Sales

September 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Sphere Entertainment announced that The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, the immersive Sphere Experience that premiered in Las Vegas on August 28, has already sold over 500,000 tickets and generated more than $65 million in revenue. The milestone was reached as of September 12, less than three months after tickets first went on sale to the public on June 10.

The production’s momentum is impressive. More than 280,000 tickets were sold within the first 15 days of its debut, underscoring the public’s appetite for the reimagined classic, staged inside the venue. The Sphere, renowned for its scale and technical wizardry, has quickly positioned The Wizard of Oz as its flagship attraction, blending one of cinema’s most beloved stories with immersive visuals and sound designed for its unique environment.

The ticket sales highlight both the power of nostalgia and the venue’s ability to redefine entertainment experiences in Las Vegas, a city long known for pushing boundaries in live performance. Sphere’s combination of technology and storytelling has turned the production into one of the Strip’s hottest tickets.

As Guy Campos noted in his coverage of the Sphere, the venue has been steadily building momentum as a game-changing entertainment platform. With The Wizard of Oz already breaking records, the Sphere has found a good mix of brand power, fan demand, and immersive spectacle.

Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino expects The Wizard of Oz to drive Sphere’s gross profit to US$500 million next year and its adjusted operating income to $200 million.

The surprising success of the production is good news for Sphere Entertainment, which posted an operating loss of US$83.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, according to Campos. The momentum of The Wizard of Oz has prompted Sphere Entertainment to develop additional movie adaptations, opening the door to further collaborations with Warner Bros. and Disney.

(Image: The Sphere)