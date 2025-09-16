Dizzie award winners will be revealed on October 20 at Digital Signage Experience 2025 in San Diego. (Image: DSE)

Questex Unveils 2025 Dizzie Awards Finalists Ahead of DSE

September 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) has announced the finalists for the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (Dizzie) Awards, honoring the most creative and impactful digital signage projects worldwide. Winners will be revealed on October 20 at Digital Signage Experience 2025 in San Diego. 

The Dizzie Awards recognize installations and campaigns that that explore new uses of technology and design. According to DSE Event Director David Drain, this year’s entries “skillfully fused digital and physical storytelling, producing experiences that both captivate audiences and elevate engagement.”

Projects were evaluated on problem-solving, content quality, results, and overall design.

2025 Dizzie Awards Finalists

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

Digital Signage Content of the Year

