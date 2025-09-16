Questex Unveils 2025 Dizzie Awards Finalists Ahead of DSE
September 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich
Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) has announced the finalists for the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (Dizzie) Awards, honoring the most creative and impactful digital signage projects worldwide. Winners will be revealed on October 20 at Digital Signage Experience 2025 in San Diego.
The Dizzie Awards recognize installations and campaigns that that explore new uses of technology and design. According to DSE Event Director David Drain, this year’s entries “skillfully fused digital and physical storytelling, producing experiences that both captivate audiences and elevate engagement.”
Projects were evaluated on problem-solving, content quality, results, and overall design.
2025 Dizzie Awards Finalists
Corporate Environments
- AllianceBernstein New York Office AI Art Installation — Gensler
- Amazon Visitor Landing: Interactive Visitor Experience at HQ2 — Belle & Wissell
- Cardone Ventures Headquarters – Elevating Leadership Through LED — i5LED
- Workday Customer Experience Center — IA Interior Architects
- Zoom’s London Experience Center — Electrosonic
Digital-Out-Of-Home
- 5 Times Square Digital Spectacular — SNA Displays
- AI Adaptive Billboard System — LIVE BOARD
- Harmon Corner Las Vegas — Media Resources
- Pavilion by RAMS – 3D Villa LED Digital OOH — Dreambox Visual Communications
- The Towers — SNA Displays
Educational Environments
- Comets Landing – UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub — AVI-SPL
- Modernizing Campus-Wide Digital Signage — Poppulo
- Kennesaw State University Dance Theater — Epson
Entertainment & Recreation
- Back In Time Prague — Responsive Spaces
- Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L) — Diversified
- SESI Gallery at FIESP Digital Art Façade Renovation — ON
- Talking Stick Resort Pylon — Media Resources
- World Heritage Center San Antonio — SNA Displays
Experiential Design & Planning
- OdySea Aquarium Immersive Lobby — CCS Presentation Systems
- OPAL: Multi-player Interactive Experiment — Gentilhomme Studio
- Pavilion by RAMS – Digital Experience & Sales Center — Dreambox Visual Communications
- SeaWorld San Diego “Jewels of the Sea” Jellyfish Experience — AVI-SPL
- World’s Largest Transparent Interactive Screen, Abu Dhabi — Option 1 Design Studio
Healthcare Environments
- San Diego Humane Society Adoption Center — Ground Support Labs
- Jewish General Hospital Foundation Donor Wall — iGotcha Media
- UCSF Digital Waterfall Experience — Belle & Wissell
- Wonderscapes at Montreal Children’s Hospital — Float4
Hospitality
- Norwegian Cruise Line Aqua Digital Signage Network — Poppulo
- Park Hyatt New York Manhattan Suite Digital Art — Float4
- Kompose Kissimmee Hotel Immersive Lobby — Render Impact
- Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana — LED Studio
Public Spaces
- 2 Penn District NYC — Mitsubishi Electric
- Annie’s Airport Journey — GOAA & Synect
- BMO Sankofa Square Transparent LED Landmark — Stingray Group
- Dubai Mall Digital Fountain — Blue Rhine Industries
- Times Square Good Riddance Day 2024 LED Spectacular — Zenapptic.AI
Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice
- Little Caesars Global Digital Menu Board Rollout — NowSignage
- Grand House Bar Visual Experience — Render Impact
- Taco Bell AI-Enabled Drive Thru — Publicis Sapient & Stratacache
- The Battery Atlanta — SNA Displays
Retail Environments
- Brickell City Centre — SNA Displays
- Mercedes-Benz Dealership Experience — iGotcha Media
- Moose Knuckles Montreal Weather-Triggered Skylight — Stingray Group
Sustainable Solution
- ASTRO Brightness Management — SNA Displays
- Gardiner “Green Glow-Up” — Media Resources
- Climate. Knowledge. Action. Exhibition — easescreen
Transportation
- Annie’s Airport Journey — GOAA & Synect
- AREAS Travel Spaces Global Transformation — nsign.tv
- Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO — Clear Channel Outdoor – Airports Division
Venues
- Rogers Arena Digital Transformation — Creative Realities
- Elevating Engagement with Digital Signage — d3g Productions
- Paramount Fine Foods Arena Display — Media Resources
Digital Signage Content of the Year
- ARTPORT Terminal 2 Installation — Moment Factory
- Talking Stick Resort Content Experience — Render Impact
- Pavilion by RAMS 3D Villa LED OOH — Dreambox Visual Communications
- Pavilion by RAMS Immersive City-Scale Film — Dreambox Visual Communications
- Moment Tower Two-Story Experience at SFO — Clear Channel Outdoor – Airports Division
