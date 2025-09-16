Questex Unveils 2025 Dizzie Awards Finalists Ahead of DSE

September 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) has announced the finalists for the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (Dizzie) Awards, honoring the most creative and impactful digital signage projects worldwide. Winners will be revealed on October 20 at Digital Signage Experience 2025 in San Diego.

$100 Discount on DSE Pass Sixteen:Nine readers get $100 off their pass by entering the code SIXTEEN100 during registration, which you can access via this link.

The Dizzie Awards recognize installations and campaigns that that explore new uses of technology and design. According to DSE Event Director David Drain, this year’s entries “skillfully fused digital and physical storytelling, producing experiences that both captivate audiences and elevate engagement.”

Projects were evaluated on problem-solving, content quality, results, and overall design.

2025 Dizzie Awards Finalists

Corporate Environments

AllianceBernstein New York Office AI Art Installation — Gensler

Amazon Visitor Landing: Interactive Visitor Experience at HQ2 — Belle & Wissell

Cardone Ventures Headquarters – Elevating Leadership Through LED — i5LED

Workday Customer Experience Center — IA Interior Architects

Zoom’s London Experience Center — Electrosonic

Digital-Out-Of-Home

5 Times Square Digital Spectacular — SNA Displays

AI Adaptive Billboard System — LIVE BOARD

Harmon Corner Las Vegas — Media Resources

Pavilion by RAMS – 3D Villa LED Digital OOH — Dreambox Visual Communications

The Towers — SNA Displays

Educational Environments

Comets Landing – UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub — AVI-SPL

Modernizing Campus-Wide Digital Signage — Poppulo

Kennesaw State University Dance Theater — Epson

Entertainment & Recreation

Back In Time Prague — Responsive Spaces

Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L) — Diversified

SESI Gallery at FIESP Digital Art Façade Renovation — ON

Talking Stick Resort Pylon — Media Resources

World Heritage Center San Antonio — SNA Displays

Experiential Design & Planning

OdySea Aquarium Immersive Lobby — CCS Presentation Systems

OPAL: Multi-player Interactive Experiment — Gentilhomme Studio

Pavilion by RAMS – Digital Experience & Sales Center — Dreambox Visual Communications

SeaWorld San Diego “Jewels of the Sea” Jellyfish Experience — AVI-SPL

World’s Largest Transparent Interactive Screen, Abu Dhabi — Option 1 Design Studio

Healthcare Environments

San Diego Humane Society Adoption Center — Ground Support Labs

Jewish General Hospital Foundation Donor Wall — iGotcha Media

UCSF Digital Waterfall Experience — Belle & Wissell

Wonderscapes at Montreal Children’s Hospital — Float4

Hospitality

Norwegian Cruise Line Aqua Digital Signage Network — Poppulo

Park Hyatt New York Manhattan Suite Digital Art — Float4

Kompose Kissimmee Hotel Immersive Lobby — Render Impact

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana — LED Studio

Public Spaces

2 Penn District NYC — Mitsubishi Electric

Annie’s Airport Journey — GOAA & Synect

BMO Sankofa Square Transparent LED Landmark — Stingray Group

Dubai Mall Digital Fountain — Blue Rhine Industries

Times Square Good Riddance Day 2024 LED Spectacular — Zenapptic.AI

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice

Little Caesars Global Digital Menu Board Rollout — NowSignage

Grand House Bar Visual Experience — Render Impact

Taco Bell AI-Enabled Drive Thru — Publicis Sapient & Stratacache

The Battery Atlanta — SNA Displays

Retail Environments

Brickell City Centre — SNA Displays

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Experience — iGotcha Media

Moose Knuckles Montreal Weather-Triggered Skylight — Stingray Group

Sustainable Solution

ASTRO Brightness Management — SNA Displays

Gardiner “Green Glow-Up” — Media Resources

Climate. Knowledge. Action. Exhibition — easescreen

Transportation

Annie’s Airport Journey — GOAA & Synect

AREAS Travel Spaces Global Transformation — nsign.tv

Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO — Clear Channel Outdoor – Airports Division

Venues

Rogers Arena Digital Transformation — Creative Realities

Elevating Engagement with Digital Signage — d3g Productions

Paramount Fine Foods Arena Display — Media Resources

Digital Signage Content of the Year

ARTPORT Terminal 2 Installation — Moment Factory

Talking Stick Resort Content Experience — Render Impact

Pavilion by RAMS 3D Villa LED OOH — Dreambox Visual Communications

Pavilion by RAMS Immersive City-Scale Film — Dreambox Visual Communications

Moment Tower Two-Story Experience at SFO — Clear Channel Outdoor – Airports Division