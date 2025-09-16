Old Times Square Corner Transformed into a Five-Display Brand Hub

September 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

New York City’s Times Square has a new display for brand storytelling. Heritage Outdoor Media, working with digital signage specialist ANC, has transformed a pair of aging facades at 1640 Broadway and 740 Seventh Avenue into a 5,900-square-foot, multi-format advertising takeover dubbed The Pentacular.

The project combines five large displays — including a full-motion LED cube and four static panels — into a single, corner-dominating platform. The installations are said to generate more than 3.6 million weekly impressions, providing advertisers with a complete share of voice on one of the busiest intersections in New York City.

“This wasn’t just a signage upgrade; it was a complete corner transformation,” said Anthony Mastanduno, Director of Real Estate and Business Development at Heritage. “We turned a fading façade into a full-motion storytelling platform capable of hosting some of the world’s most iconic brands.”

The properties, owned by Farmore Realty, required structural updates before installation could begin. Heritage and ANC developed a design that respected the historic architecture while boosting property value and revenue potential.

“What seemed like an overwhelming process turned into one of the best decisions we’ve made for the building,” said Liliana Feinberg and Olianna Zelles, Co-Presidents of Farmore Realty. “We’ve already seen how this transformation has enhanced both visibility and financial return.”

Key specs include a 101.71-foot x 35-foot (31 by 10.7 meters) LED at 1640 Broadway and a 52.49-foot x 27.34-foot (16 by 8.3 meters) LED at 740 Seventh Avenue. The walls display a resolution of 3780 by 1280 and 1920 by 1000, respectively.

The displays are managed through ANC’s Livesync platform, offering real-time scheduling, audit-ready reporting, and 24/7 illumination. “The result is a high-performance visual platform that elevates not only the signage but the surrounding block,” said ANC CEO Jerry Cifarelli Jr.

Guinness has signed on as the launch advertiser, with premium campaigns booked into 2026. Heritage projects the installation will deliver a 200 percent surge in ad revenue compared with the legacy static boards.

The Pentacular reflects a broader trend across the United States and beyond, where older buildings are being reimagined as canvases for digital out-of-home storytelling. Property owners and media firms are turning aging facades into high-impact visual platforms that blend architecture with technology. These transformations not only breathe new life into underused urban real estate but also generate fresh revenue streams, enhance cityscapes, and position digital signage as a catalyst for urban renewal.

(Image: Heritage Outdoor Media)