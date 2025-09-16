How India Is Emerging as a Post-LCD, LED-First Market

September 16, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

India’s digital signage market is rapidly evolving into an LED-first ecosystem, driven by high import tariffs and strong domestic manufacturing from companies like Xtreme Media, AET Displays, and Aero Digital World. At Infocomm India 2025, which took place in Mumbai last weak, it became clear that there are three factors shaping the future of the local premium market: financing, integrated CMS solutions, and custom-designed LED walls.

At the digital signage conference, invidis/Sixteen:Nine hosted during the show, three of India’s top LED players joined in on a panel called “Beyond the Screen: Visual Technologies Reshaping Digital Signage”—Su Piow Ko (AET Displays), Akash (Aero Digital World), and Sanket Rambhia (Xtreme Media). They shared how India is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting digital signage markets in the world.

Unlike Western markets, which grew out of LCD dominance, India is leapfrogging straight into an LED-first landscape. This shift isn’t just about scale and demand—high import tariffs have also boosted local assembly and strengthened homegrown brands.

Global shifts, local opportunities

The panel also touched on international trade dynamics, noting that while U.S. tariffs stay high, they’re not much of a concern for Indian manufacturers targeting domestic and Gulf markets. Instead, improving ties with China could have a bigger impact, potentially making it easier to access Chinese hardware and components.

Interestingly, all-in-one LED solutions—common in Western markets—are still rare in India and China. Indian customers tend to prefer customized digital canvases and flexible formats, often with CMS platforms bundled directly into the hardware. For example, Xtreme Media has carved out a market lead by integrating its in-house CMS with its LED offerings.

Financing is key

Financing has emerged as a key driver for LED adoption, helping businesses manage the higher upfront costs compared to traditional LCD displays. With financing becoming more widely available, the panel agreed that managed signage services are likely to define the future of premium visual solutions—especially as demand continues to pick up.

Overall, the mood among India’s visual solution providers is optimistic. The market isn’t just growing in size; it’s also maturing in sophistication, positioning India as a unique and influential player in the global digital signage scene.