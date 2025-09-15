Oneroom Health Partners with i5LED to Power Virtual Care in Las Vegas

September 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Imagine walking into a doctor’s office and having a specialist appear on a massive, lifelike LED wall. While it may be a little disconcerting at first, that’s the promise of Oneroom Health, a Las Vegas startup reinventing telehealth through AV technology. Powered by an AI-driven system and displays from Sacramento-based i5LED, the solution aims to bring virtual care closer to reality.

Oneroom Health believes the future of medicine doesn’t require patients to travel far for specialty care. Instead, they are transforming standard exam rooms into what they call Care Rooms, where local clinics become portals to specialists, and the experience is almost indistinguishable from being in the same room. Their ultLED-Carewall displays, built in partnership with i5LED, fill the visual field with life-size images of remote physicians, providing patients with a true face-to-face interaction.

The journey begins when a patient arrives at one of the local facilities. After intake and vital checks, the patient enters a Care Room where sensors, high-fidelity cameras, and diagnostic tools are already set up. Once everything is calibrated, a specialist located hours away appears on the Care Wall. AI tools assist by analyzing real-time data such as vital signs, imaging, and possibly lab results, helping the remote provider make more precise assessments. Throughout the visit, the remote physician can direct on-site staff to perform specific tests and engage deeply with the patient.

This model addresses an ongoing frustration in healthcare: lack of access. In rural communities far from major medical centers, travel time, logistics, and cost often limit patients’ access to specialist care. By keeping care local yet specialist-focused, Oneroom Health aims to lessen these burdens while improving outcomes.

However, bringing this vision into reality presents its own challenges. Ensuring ultra-low latency, maintaining high video/visual fidelity, complying with healthcare privacy laws, and managing the costs of LED walls and in-room diagnostic equipment all require a major investment.

Oneroom Health’s rollout is now underway, with their first production Care Walls in place. As virtual care continues evolving, their approach may signal not just the next evolution in telehealth, but a return of sorts to the old idea of physicians coming to the patient, even if only virtually.