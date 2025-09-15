London’s Natural History Museum Launches Immersive Experience Powered by 17 Projectors

September 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Natural History Museum in London has opened its first immersive exhibition, a 360-degree experience narrated by Sir David Attenborough and powered by Hive’s media server platform.

Our Story with David Attenborough, staged in the museum’s Jerwood Gallery, was produced by Open Planet Studios in collaboration with Bild Studios and Luke Halls Studio. The 50-minute show takes visitors on a journey through Earth’s history, blending projection-mapped visuals, surround sound, and cinematic storytelling to explore humanity’s relationship with the planet.

Bild Studios served as the principal contractor, overseeing technical delivery and integrating content design by Luke Halls Studio. The installation uses 17 Epson projectors, 50 speakers, and five projection-mapped surfaces, spanning all four walls and the floor.

To run the system, Bild turned to Hive. The setup included 17 Beeblade Pluto media engines housed in a Nucleus chassis and Beehive enclosure, capable of flawless 8K playback at 800 Mbps. Beesync, Hive’s proprietary HDMI genlock tool, ensured every output frame was frame-accurate. Bild opted to use Hive’s built-in Warp & Blend toolkit for projector alignment, eliminating the need for third-party calibration software and reducing system complexity.

“Hive offered a reliable, high-performance solution for our large-scale mapping needs – all at a highly cost-effective price point,” said David Bajt, co-founder of Bild Studios.

Hive engineers worked on-site with Bild throughout installation, providing calibration support and remote monitoring. Distribution was handled by Midwich and its PSCo division, with projection supplied by AED.

The show opened to sold-out crowds and strong reviews, with The Guardian calling it a “trail-blazing theatre experience” and four-star notices from both The Times and Time Out.

For Hive, the project adds to a growing list of high-profile London installations, including Tutankhamun: Immersive Exhibition, Frameless, Elvis Evolution, and the Paddington Bear Experience. CEO Mark Calvert called the museum project especially meaningful: “Being part of something that aligns so closely with Hive’s values around sustainability, creative storytelling, and protecting our only habitable world is incredibly rewarding.”

(Images: Trustees of the Natural History Museum)