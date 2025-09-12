Transport OoH: Intersection Adds Cobblinc to Metro Atlanta Transit Portfolio

September 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Intersection has signed an exclusive contract to manage advertising for Cobblinc, expanding its footprint across the Atlanta, USA region and further consolidating its position in transit media in one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

The deal, which began August 1, covers advertising on Cobblinc buses and bus shelters for an initial three years, with two optional one-year extensions. Cobblinc serves Cobb County, one of metro Atlanta’s largest suburban markets.

Intersection already holds the media rights for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), Atlanta’s primary bus and rail network. Adding Cobblinc means advertisers now gain unified access to both core urban riders and suburban commuters across the Greater Atlanta area.

Scott Goldsmith, Intersection’s president and COO, said the new agreement “will undoubtedly strengthen our market offerings, and help our advertising partners better reach audiences across Metro Atlanta.”

Cobblinc officials noted that the collaboration with Intersection is expected to create new revenue opportunities and enhance the customer experience.

New York City-based Intersection also operates out-of-home networks in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and other major markets. Overall, its national footprint reaches more than 50 million people monthly through a mix of digital and static displays across 400,000-plus assets.