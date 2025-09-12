Sky Stores Turn to Transparent LED for Dynamic Window Storytelling

September 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Sky has rolled out custom transparent LED screens across flagship stores in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Manchester, rethinking how its storefronts connect with the street.

The installations replace static vinyl with motion-driven visuals, designed to preserve daylight, maintain openness, and integrate seamlessly with the retailer’s architecture. At the center of each display, a Sky Glass TV sits behind a custom aperture in the transparent LED panel. Animated content plays around the product, creating a layered effect where graphics appear to extend from the screen into the physical display.

The result was engineered to meet multiple demands: supporting high-brightness video, maintaining visibility into the store, and aligning content with the product on display. Content is managed remotely, allowing Sky to update national campaigns or adjust creative for local activations without printed materials or in-store installs.

The video below highlights the installation process and the result.

“The transparent screen has allowed us to completely rethink how we use our windows,” said John Magill, European Head of Store Design & Merchandising at Sky. “We’re no longer limited to static graphics – now we can deliver dynamic, product-linked campaigns without losing light, openness, or visibility.”

The system, fully integrated with Sky’s campaign schedules and branding, transforms the retailer’s façades into programmable canvases. For staff, it simplifies operations and restores natural light to the inside of the store. For passers-by, it delivers a real-time connection between product, message, and the street.