LED Video Display Market Grows 6.2 percent in Q2, Driven by Retail and Public Space Demand

September 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The global LED video display market expanded 6.2 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2025, according to new data from Omdia. The research points to rising adoption across retail, public spaces, and live events as key drivers behind the growth.

Cindy Liu, Senior Analyst at Omdia, noted that today’s LED systems are “setting new benchmarks with ultra-high definition resolution, vibrant color reproduction, and modular designs that serve both indoor and outdoor environments.” Advances in micro-LED and mini-LED technology are enabling pixel pitches as fine as 0.4mm, boosting efficiency by 30 percent while delivering lifelike imagery even in direct sunlight.

Sustainability demands are also shaping the sector’s evolution. Newer models consume 40 to 60 percent less power, extend operating life beyond 50,000 hours, and integrate AI-driven adaptive brightness for both visibility and energy savings.

Much of the growth is being driven by demand in specific verticals. Public spaces are using interactive installations in cultural parks and art venues to boost dwell time and visitor engagement. Retailers are turning to AI-enabled digital signage to capture customer attention and increase sales conversions. Sports and live event venues are enhancing fan experiences with giant curved screens and 360-degree immersive displays, while smart city control rooms are relying on ultra-high-resolution walls for continuous monitoring and real-time public information. Meanwhile, corporate and education environments are increasingly installing collaborative LED video walls to support hybrid meetings and multi-touch interaction.

Leading manufacturers, including Samsung, LG Electronics, Leyard, and Unilumin, are investing heavily in (true) micro-LED designs tailored for architectural integration. Flexible and curved formats are driving growth in experiential marketing, retail storefronts, and stage design, often supported by cloud-based content systems that provide real-time audience analytics.

Omdia expects LED adoption to accelerate across emerging markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America & the Caribbean. Together, these regions represent nearly seven billion people, which is close to 90 percent of the world’s population – underscoring the enormous growth potential that is poised to drive LED technology deeper into digital out-of-home advertising, sports venues, and virtual production environments.