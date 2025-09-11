Planar Debuts Next-Gen UltraRes P Series with Boosted Color and Reliability

September 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Portland-based display manufacturer Planar has refreshed its UltraRes P Series, adding more punch to the large-format 4K LCD line. The next-generation displays are available in sizes ranging from 49 to 98 inches and deliver 700-nit brightness, HDR support, and a fanless 24/7 design, making them ideal for commercial environments that require consistent performance, such as control rooms and corporate lobbies.

The company – that produces both indoor and outdoor high-brightness displays – says the upgrade improves image color and clarity, while maintaining features such as Mediaplex Plus processing for multi-source viewing. Users can display up to four content feeds simultaneously in PIP, dual, or quad layouts. New wide color gamut support and interactive touch models with 50-point optically bonded PCAP touch broaden applications in meeting rooms and collaboration spaces.

The UltraRes P Series also hits 90 percent of the NTSC standard, with local dimming zones for sharper contrast. The displays are TAA-compliant and can be mounted in either portrait or landscape orientation, providing integrators with greater flexibility.

The updated line begins shipping globally through Planar’s authorized reseller network in Q4.