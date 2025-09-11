LG Transparent OLED, Magnit LED Featured at New Tokyo Shopping Complex

September 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Takanawa Gateway City in Tokyo is one of the biggest urban development projects in Japan. It sits one stop away from the Shinagawa Station that sees about 400,000 commuters daily. The Gateway city is home to a massive new shopping complex that opens on September 12, the NEWoMan Takanawa, a 60,000-square-meter (roughly 646,000 square feet) development housing 180 stores, operated by Lumine (a subsidiary of East Japan Railway Company).

Part of its interior design are Transparent OLED and LED installations using LG technology, such as a 380-inch transparent wall on the third floor of the North Building. It’s assembled from 16 55-inch OLED panels arranged in an eight-by-two configuration. The see-through design is intended to blend digital content with the physical environment, maintaining openness while adding layered visuals.

At the second-floor entrances of both the North and South buildings, LG has installed its fine-pitch LED product, LG Magnit. The North Building features a vertical display measuring 2.4 meters wide by 7.45 meters high (7.9 x 24.4 feet), while the South Building installation spans nine meters wide by 2.02 meters high (30 x 6.6 feet) in a horizontal orientation. Both are designed to align with visitor pathways and sightlines.

The Tokyo deployment adds to LG’s portfolio of Transparent OLED and LED projects in high-profile venues in South-East Asia, including Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.