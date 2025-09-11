A Software-Defined Approach to Control Rooms – Epsis Unveils Enify Control

September 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Norwegian software company Epsis has launched Enify Control, an SaaS platform that shifts control rooms away from hardware-bound systems toward a software-first model. Instead of racks of AV gear occupying valuable space, Enify Control uses existing PCs, displays, and networks to create a flexible orchestration layer. The goal is faster deployment, easier scaling, and lower costs.

Traditional control rooms are often costly and slow to adapt. Epsis says Enify Control changes that by enabling setup in days instead of months, reusing existing infrastructure, eliminating AV matrices and complex KVMs, and allowing teams to plan and test digitally before installation. Once in place, the system scales from a single workstation to a global operations center.

Key features include real-time source control, which allows operators to orchestrate feeds from any PC, app, or window into shared views across desktops or video walls. Built on the full Enify platform, the software also provides one-click Boards, role-based workspaces, and reusable layouts. Collaboration is extended beyond the room itself, providing onshore, offshore, and remote teams with the same live operating picture, regardless of their location. Epsis emphasizes that the software-defined scaling approach adapts to both new builds and upgrades without locking customers into proprietary systems.

Already used in high-stakes energy environments, Enify Control builds on the Enify platform. Delivered as SaaS, it complements Enify Flow, providing organizations with two paths to modernize their operations, from daily workflows to mission-critical control rooms.

(Image: Jan-Erik Nordtvedt, CEO of Epsis)