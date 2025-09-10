XR Hooper Debuts Immersive Basketball Gaming With BenQ Projection

September 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

It’s not Topgolf, but basketball just got an augmented reality twist. Swish XR has unveiled XR Hooper, the first commercial XR basketball experience, at Evermore Resort in Orlando during its Bay Games event.

Unlike VR systems, XR Hooper doesn’t rely on headsets or goggles. Instead, a synchronized array of four BenQ LH850ST projectors transforms a standard court into a 360-degree digital arena. Players can shoot baskets that trigger virtual cannons, take on zombies in themed challenges, or compete for points in the SWISH Stadium mode.

“With the NBA season approaching, XR Hooper merges the thrill of basketball with the possibilities of extended reality,” said Luis Romo, president and COO of Swish XR. “The system is modular and rugged enough for events ranging from resorts to sports activations.”

BenQ’s projection technology is at the core of the experience. According to Romo, the units have withstood demanding conditions, including outdoor installations in triple-digit heat. Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ, said the partnership highlights how projection “can transform any space into a dynamic, interactive game.”

Evermore Resort, located next to Walt Disney World, served as the launch venue. Guests had the first chance to test XR Hooper as part of the Bay Games, which feature interactive sports and activities across the resort’s 20-acre beach and recreation areas.

The concept is in its infancy and aims to do for hoops what Topgolf did for golf; however, the idea still has a way to go before it reaches that level. For one thing, the “court” is small; Ideally, I would like to share a virtual court with Steph Curry, Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other top basketball names before 20,000 fans during the NBA All-Star Game, or participate in a free-throw contest against them.

(Images: Swish XR)