Wovenmedia Teams With Amazon Signage on Affordable In-Store RMN Solution

September 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Retailers considering an in-store retail media network (RMN) strategy but hesitant about costs may find a new option appealing. Wovenmedia has announced a collaboration with Amazon Signage to deliver a low-cost, integrated solution that combines Wovenmedia’s content management platform with Amazon’s recently launched Signage Stick.

The partnership brings together Woven Manager, Wovenmedia’s CMS built specifically for retail media, with the compact Amazon Signage Stick. The player, introduced in late 2024, plugs directly into screens to simplify installation and maintenance. It supports 4K playback and includes high-bandwidth Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

As reported by 16:9 earlier this year, Signage Stick now works with over 25 CMS platforms – and counting – and costs around US$100, making it a budget-friendly option for those new to digital signage.

By pairing the device with Woven Manager’s suite of video-centric tools, retailers gain a flexible system for building and monetizing in-store networks without the higher upfront investment typically associated with RMN deployments. “The Amazon Signage Stick seamlessly integrated with our feature-rich CMS gives retailers a robust, lower entry point alternative solution when building out their In-Store RMNs,” said Jeff Karnes, Wovenmedia COO.

Amazon is already the biggest player in online retail media, pulling in a huge share of its revenue from ads on its platform. So it’s no surprise the e-commerce giant is pushing into other – distantly related – sectors like digital signage as well, steadily growing its network of CMS partners that integrate with the Signage Stick.

Wovenmedia plans to begin field testing the combined solution in retail locations this fall.

(Image: Wovenmedia)