Meta UK HQ Adds Vieunite Digital Art Canvas to Workplace

September 10, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

This digital art display in Meta’s UK headquarter is a tiny installation. But for Birmingham-based Vieunite – who launched their professional digital art service roughly a year ago – it’s a fancy name to add to their list of customers.

Vieunite is the sister company of Allsee Technologies, a Birmingham-based specialty display manufacturer. The company initially focused on the residential market, but now also offers a professional solution that combines hardware, a curated art library, and a CMS to run the content.

According to Vieunite, Meta introduced the black-framed Textura Pro following an internal proposal sparked by a senior Meta employee who first came across the product at Oxford University in 2024. The display now sits in a busy area of Meta’s London offices, right next to an interactive navigation screen.

For the installation, Meta worked with Vieunite’s curation team – led by cultural director Benedict Carpenter van Barthold — to preload a playlist of 30 images by photographer Anthony Webb, known for his London cityscapes. The company requested artwork that avoided portraits or single figures to keep the art in tune with the atmosphere of the space.

Because of Meta’s security requirements, the canvas runs offline, with all content preloaded before delivery. Cabling could be hidden away neatly thanks to the display’s flat power cable and flush-mounting.

Meta says the display has been well received by employees and facilities teams. Emily Phuong, Meta’s head of digital strategies, said the digital canvases are “more than displays – they are storytelling tools that inspire collaboration and creativity every day.”

(Images: Vieunite)