Vogue Museum Refreshes Hollywood Marquee with LED Tech

September 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Vogue Multicultural Museum, formerly the Vogue Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has modernized its historic marquee with a new LED display from SNA Displays.

The 50-foot-wide digital sign, featuring a 6.6 mm pixel pitch, faces Hollywood Boulevard and delivers dynamic content managed by out-of-home specialists Orange Barrel Media. The museum has occupied the landmark since 2021.

The marquee comprises three sections of SNA Displays’ Empire exterior video technology. Two angled faces, each measuring 6-feet 4-inches by 18-feet 11-inches (288 x 864 pixels), extend from the building’s façade above the entrance, while a smaller section (4-feet nine inches, by 12-feet seven inches (216 x 576 pixels) sits flush with the wall.

“This digital facelift, which upgrades the building via state-of-the-art technology while respecting the original architecture, will help the museum attract visitors and open up new revenue streams,” said Pete Simon, director of OoH, SNA Displays.

Yesco provided installation services.

(Image: SNA Displays)