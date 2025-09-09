Viooh Strikes Programmatic DooH Deal With Zoom Media UK’s Gym Network

September 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

JC Decaux’s programmatic DooH platform Viooh has added Zoom Media UK to its roster of media owner partners, opening up new inventory across fitness and leisure venues nationwide.

The partnership brings 750 HD six-sheet digital screens inside gyms and health clubs in major UK cities and regional centers, including Bannatyne, The Gym Group, Everlast UK, and Fitness 4 Less. Zoom Media UK states that the screens generate approximately 900 million monthly impressions, based on verified swipe-card entry data.

With the agreement, buyers using Viooh’s platform can access the screens programmatically, with campaigns tracked and optimized in real-time. Viooh pitches the move as an opportunity for advertisers to reach audiences that are active, routine-driven, and younger, with high repeat visits and longer dwell times.

“This is another opportunity for brands to benefit from precise targeting and consistent media value across specialist environments,” said Gavin Wilson, Viooh’s Global Chief Commercial Officer.

Zoom Media said its D6 network has consistently proven effective at engaging gym-goers, particularly a younger audience, and that the partnership with Viooh will expand programmatic reach, giving advertisers more flexibility to target this demographic nationwide.

The deal is initially focused on the UK market, though both companies operate internationally.

