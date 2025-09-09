Norwegian Cruise Lines Expands Digital Signage Across Fleet

September 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Norwegian Cruise Line has modernized onboard communication across its 20-ship fleet with a cloud-based digital signage network that now spans 2,900 displays, enhancing guest navigation, booking, and providing real-time updates in a single, cohesive system.

Since 2009, NCL has partnered with Poppulo to manage these screens. In 2022, it began migrating from its legacy platform to a cloud-hosted version, starting with Norwegian Prima and rolling out updates during scheduled dry docks. To date, 15 ships have migrated, with the remaining five set to complete the transition by 2026.

The upgrade includes both software and hardware components: signage players were updated from Windows 7 to Windows 10, new branding templates were introduced, and integrations with NCL’s property management system were established to ensure accurate, real-time content delivery.

Interactive touchscreen kiosks positioned in elevators and high-traffic areas serve as digital concierges, guiding guests to dining, entertainment, excursions, port info, and more. Non-interactive panels display menus, buffet updates, casino information, and internal messaging for onboard communications.

From January through June 2025, guests made more than 6,700 dining reservations, 11,500 entertainment bookings, and 5,400 excursion sign-ups directly via the digital screens. That activity represented roughly 40 percent of all onboard reservations during the period. Across the fleet, passengers interacted with the screens approximately 6.3 million times. At the same time, the crew reported that content updates now take 75 percent less time, allowing for more focus on service rather than administration.

“In the past, when we were relying on each ship to update that type of content, updates could sometimes get missed. Now that it is centralized and pre-scheduled, we don’t have to worry about it, and we ensure our guests see the most up-to-date information,” said Michael McKay, Director of New Build Innovation Technology at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Looking ahead, NCL is exploring new display formats, advanced analytics from upcoming platform releases, and expanded use of digital signage for shore-based employees.