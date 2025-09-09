‘Digital Signage as a Service’ Gains Traction With Glass-Media, IFS Deal

September 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The shift toward subscription models in digital signage gained another foothold last week as Dallas-based Glass-Media announced a partnership with Insight Financial Services (IFS) to deliver what it calls “Digital Signage as a Service.”

The concept borrows from managed services in IT: instead of buying hardware and a software license outright, retailers pay monthly fees that cover the entire package, including hardware, logistics, ongoing servicing, and end-of-term refreshes. Financing options are available for 36, 48, or 60 months.

“Retailers today want speed, scale and innovation, but their capital expense budgets often can’t keep up,” said Daniel Black, Glass-Media’s founder and CEO. “Our new partnership with IFS flips that equation. Now, any brand can adopt display solutions with zero upfront investment and refresh designs on an accelerated lifecycle.”

Kathy Young, Senior Vice President at IFS, stated that the company manages the financial and operational layers required for large-scale, service-based rollouts, enabling retailers to maintain more flexibility in managing cash flow and spreading costs over time.

With a service model, brands avoid aging, mismatched screens, and can introduce the latest commercial-grade displays regularly without the burden of replacement costs.

Through the new financing structure, the company states that clients can expand more quickly, maintain design continuity, and adapt to evolving display standards more easily.

With “Digital Signage as a Service” emerging as a major industry trend, the partnership highlights a growing recognition that retailers want more than hardware – they want flexibility, scalability, and the ability to stay current without straining budgets.

The model is picking up momentum really quickly. This year’s invidis Yearbook gives it special attention – including insights on how integrators can make the shift to managed service providers. The yearbook is free to download at the link.