Armodilo Debuts Revi: Minimalist Wall-Mount Turns Tablets Into Smart Interfaces

September 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Canadian company Armodilo has launched a new wall-mounted tablet housing designed to turn everyday devices into fixed smart interfaces for homes, offices, and connected spaces – priced from US$69.99.

Made to order and 3D printed in North America, the housing’s low-profile design reflects the company’s approach of making technology feel natural in a room rather than standing out.

The mount supports tablets up to 11.5 inches from brands including Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. Precision-cut openings provide access to microphones, speakers, power buttons, and cameras, while a tool-less design enables quick installation and adjustments without the need for keys or screwdrivers. A honeycomb-reinforced core provides durability against flex or impact, and the slim bezel keeps the full screen visible without added bulk.

Revi incorporates hidden cable channels that route power cords out of sight. Mounting options include drywall, single or double-gang box, and VESA compatibility. It’s engineered for permanent placement, offered in a range of sizes and configurations, and built for tool-free installation in both residential and commercial settings.

(Image: Armodilo)