Ukrainian Adtech Firm Runs Successful Programmatic DooH Campaign Amid War

September 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine’s adtech sector continues to prove that technological progress does not stand still. Kyiv-based Advision recently delivered a programmatic DooH campaign that earned a spot on the shortlist at the IAB MIXX Awards 2025.

The campaign ran on roadside LED screens near branches of the national supermarket chain Fora. Location-based targeting, along with time- and day-specific ad triggers, optimized budget efficiency. Wi-Fi sensors embedded in the DooH screens anonymously tracked the number of potential viewers to measure actual reach. Billing followed a cost-per-thousand (CPM) model.

The campaign was executed through an integration of Adtelligent’s DSP with Advision’s proprietary CMS. The system managed the creatives, coordinated the digital out-of-home DooH units with the DSP platform, and synchronized Wi-Fi sensor data with ad placements. The creative concept emphasized practical value at the point of purchase, using simple, minimalist messages displayed at the most relevant times.

Several partners contributed to the campaign: Octagon provided the DooH inventory, Adtelligent delivered the DSP suite, and Radarsee enhanced the execution with Wi-Fi analytics and real-time audience insights. Advision’s CMS acted as the supply-side platform (SSP), connecting all components into a unified, data-driven campaign.

While the mechanics — dynamic scheduling, analytics, and programmatic delivery — mirror capabilities common in mature markets, the achievement carries extra weight in Ukraine.

“For us, it is an important milestone and a meaningful way to showcase the technological capabilities of our country, despite the challenges brought by the war,” said Oleksandr Savytskyi, CEO of Advision.

Amid challenges, Ukraine’s adtech industry is proving its creativity and resilience as evidenced in this video.

Advision’s case study blog post provides additional detail on the execution and partners involved.