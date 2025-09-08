Sony Sets 2025–26 AV Tech Expo Tour Across North America

September 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Sony Electronics is taking its annual AV Tech Expo on the road again, with a North American tour scheduled to run from September 2025 through March 2026. The traveling event will showcase Sony’s professional Bravia displays, Crystal LED video walls, and PTZ cameras, while also giving attendees a first look at technology yet to be released.

Sony states that the expo is designed as an interactive, hands-on experience for end-users, consultants, and integrators. Each stop will feature live demonstrations, networking opportunities, and rotating partner showcases tailored to various professional applications. Attendees will also have access to Sony product specialists on-site.

The tour kicks off in New York City on September 24–25 at Sony’s Madison Avenue offices, then moves to Boston on October 21 and Los Angeles on October 28–29. The expo continues in Fort Lauderdale on November 12, before resuming in 2026 with stops in the Chicago area on January 14 and Plano, Texas, on January 21. Canadian audiences can attend in Toronto in February (date and venue to be announced), and the tour will wrap in San Diego in March at Sony Electronics’ headquarters.