Clear Channel Offloads Spain Business, Leaves Europe Behind

September 8, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

After a long process, Clear Channel is officially exiting Europe. The outdoor advertising giant announced an agreement to sell its Spanish operations to media group Atresmedia – and with that, is saying goodbye to its last remaining subsidiary on the continent. The deal is valued at €115 million (roughly $135 million), subject to certain adjustments.

Within the past two years, Clear Channel sold its units in Italy, Switzerland, France, and Northern Europe (the latter to Bauer Media Group in the beginning of 2025). Spain had initially been slated for a sale to JC Decaux, but that deal fell through. With this transaction, Clear Channel can now focus fully on its U.S. and airport businesses, having also divested its Latin American operations.

“This agreement to sell our business in Spain represents the final step toward completing our process to divest our European businesses,” said Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. “By monetizing our European and Latin American businesses, we have improved our balance sheet and sharpened our focus on growing our America and Airports segments.”

The company plans to use the proceeds from the sale, after payments, to further reduce outstanding debt. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Atresmedia, a publisher similar to Bauer Media Group, is a new player in the Spanish OoH market, which is dominated by Exterior Plus and JC Decaux alongside a few others. Atresmedia’s main business, however, is in radio, TV, and other media, operating several stations.

With the acquisition of Clear Channel España, Atresmedia aims to expand its portfolio and capitalize on the strategic growth opportunities in digital-out-of-home. Clear Channel España currently operates more than 1,300 DooH screens in major Spanish cities.