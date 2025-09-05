Sodaclick Adds Arabic to Voice AI Ordering for QSRs

September 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

London-based Sodaclick has launched Arabic-language support for its AI voice ordering platform, debuting the capability with Americana Restaurants in Dubai. This launch began with a pilot project and was previewed earlier this year. Now, Americana plans to roll out the system across five brands in the region.

Americana Group is the largest integrated food company in the Middle East, and its brands include KFC and Pizza Hut. The move expands Sodaclick’s multilingual presence in the QSR sector.

Unlike many automation projects, this deployment wasn’t about labor shortages. Americana’s challenge was managing high-volume, multilingual traffic that can overwhelm staff. Sodaclick’s conversational agent – nicknamed “Chris” – takes orders directly, easing pressure on frontline workers while providing customers with a smoother, more natural interaction.

One of the biggest hurdles for voice AI in restaurants is background noise – busy roads, loud music, and customer chatter can all interfere with the system’s accuracy. Sodaclick says its system has been trained to filter out this noise and focus on the customer’s order.

The results highlight the role of Voice AI as an assistant rather than a replacement. Sodaclick reports that about 30 percent of staff time is repurposed, helping reduce wait times and improve operational flow, while staff focus on food preparation and service. Watch how KFC in Dubai is putting voice AI to work.

Powered by Intel, which reports that 75 percent of customers say yes to upsell suggestions, the system aims to bridge language gaps, increase efficiency and accuracy (no more “I ordered large fries, not small.”), and deliver a better customer experience. The Arabic launch underlines the potential of real-world AI deployments to adapt to local markets and support QSR teams where it matters most.

(Image and video: Intel)