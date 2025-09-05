Samsung Shows Spatial Signage Display at Berlin Trade Show

September 5, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

So-called hologram displays are a familiar sight at trade shows like ISE. They’re often massive, shower-cubicle-like boxes that create the illusion of something being beamed inside. The effect is impressive, but the setups are bulky, expensive, and demand lavishly produced content.

At this year’s consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin, Samsung is showing off a kind of middle ground: the Spatial Signage Display. The concept is similar to the hologram boxes from LA-based Proto: they use an LCD panel enhanced with spatial depth and edge lighting. The 3D effect isn’t as strong as Proto’s, but the devices are much slimmer. Samsung claims it can create the impression of up to one meter of depth in a display that’s just 52 millimeters thick.

At IFA, two versions are on display: an 85-inch model for life-sized visuals and a 32-inch version designed to fit onto retail shelves. Like all 3D solutions, the content needs to be specially prepared, but Samsung says standard 2D material can serve as the starting point.

For now, Samsung hasn’t revealed if or when the Spatial Signage Display will hit the market.