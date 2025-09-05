Ibase Rolls Out Expandable Edge AI Computer for Industry

September 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ibase Technology has introduced the AES100, a rugged and expandable edge AI computer designed for demanding environments, such as factory automation, robotics, and smart city surveillance.

The computer combines 14th and 13th-gen Intel Core processors with support for a single Nvidia GPU of up to 350W, enabling real-time AI inference and data processing directly at the edge. It operates within a wide temperature range of minus 20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius, accepts an input voltage of 8V to 48V DC, and includes safeguards against overvoltage, undervoltage, and reverse polarity. With MIL-STD-810H certification for shock and vibration, the system is built for both industrial and in-vehicle deployments.

Ibase says the computer is aimed at scenarios requiring immediate analysis and low latency, from machine vision and predictive maintenance to AI-driven video analytics for public safety. Local processing reduces reliance on centralized infrastructure, enabling faster and more dependable decision-making.

The system features three 2.5GbE LAN ports and six USB 3.2 interfaces for high-speed connectivity, along with two front-access removable SSD bays with RAID 0/1 support. Remote management is handled through Intel vPro, iAMT 16.1, and TPM 2.0. Expansion options include two PCIe Gen4 slots, three M.2 sockets, and two Mini PCIe slots, supporting wireless, storage, or fieldbus modules. For direct control of external devices, it offers isolated 8-in/8-out digital I/O and six COM ports.

The system combines powerful processing, advanced connectivity, and a rugged design, and as such is designed to bring AI performance to the edge.