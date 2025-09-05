Google Signs On as Sponsor for Digital Signage Experience 2025

September 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) 2025 has added Google to its sponsor roster, while also announcing new speakers and expanded programming for this year’s event in San Diego. The show will run from October 19 to 21 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Google will sponsor sessions around AI, personalization, and immersive engagement. Other new backers include Airtame, AOTO, Eaton, Nanolumens, Spectrio, Velasea, and Wallboard.

Recent speaker additions to the conference program include Irv Cassio, Senior System Architect at Luxottica; Cheryl Catterall, Curated Technologies Strategy Lead at HKS; and Valerie Jardon, Managing Director & Principal, Strategy at IA Interior Architects. They join a slate of presenters focused on digital signage, retail innovation, and immersive design.

Companies represented this year include AT&T, American Airlines, Best Buy, Costco, Daimler Truck North America, TD Bank, Walt Disney Imagineering, and others.

Organizers are adding more networking activities alongside the exhibit hall and education program. Attendees can take part in an opening-night mixer, a golf tournament, and morning yoga sessions by the bay.

Specialized passes are available for end users, architects, agencies, consultants, and integrators.