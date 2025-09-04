World Out of Home Organization Adds Eight New Members

September 4, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has added eight new members spanning multiple sectors and regions, further expanding its global reach. The mix includes five national media owners, two OOH service providers, and one national media agency.

The new members are GIMC (China), Ledman (China), LED Truck Media (USA), Noistudio (Italy), Prowtech (Vietnam), Pyxis (UAE), Stratacache (USA), and Moove Media (Singapore). With these additions, WOO now counts nearly 300 members worldwide. Its most recent annual congress, held in June in Mexico City, drew more than 600 delegates.

Among the new service providers, U.S.-based Stratacache stands out. The company says it serves eight of the top 10 U.S QSR brands and seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers – making it a major player in digital signage and retail media networks, with a track record of scaling deployments for global brands. Its membership in WOO underscores the growing overlap between digital out-of-home, software-driven signage, and data-driven customer engagement offerings.

“WOO is playing an increasingly important role in dealing with the current challenges and opportunities that are opening up for the medium,” said Mark Flys, chief operating officer, WOO. He pointed to the organization’s recent partnership with Ad Net Zero, a global advertising initiative focused on sustainability. Together, the groups are refining the Global Media Sustainability Framework to reflect the specific characteristics of out-of-home media.