Niagara Takes Flight Opens at the Brink of Niagara Falls

September 4, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Niagara Parks has unveiled a new $25 million attraction at the edge of the Horseshoe Falls. Niagara Takes Flight is the province of Ontario’s first flying theater and only the second in Canada, giving visitors an immersive aerial perspective of the region’s landmarks, history, and culture.

Located inside Table Rock Centre, the attraction uses custom drone cinematography, gondola-style seating, and a 17-meter-wide dome screen to simulate flight over Niagara. Guests are suspended in midair as motion programming, mist, wind, and scent effects combine to create a realistic journey. Filming took place over six months, capturing perspectives of Niagara Falls that had never been possible before. Disney Imagineer Rick Rothschild, creator of Soarin’ Over California, served as Creative Director. while Brogent Technologies, which has delivered flying theater attractions in Chicago, New York, and Las Vegas, oversaw construction and development.

Before boarding, visitors move through four storytelling rooms tracing 13,000 years of Niagara’s history. Indigenous artwork by Turtle Clan and Mohawk Nation artist Sara General is animated to tell the creation story of Turtle Island, while filmmaker and Niagara Falls native James Cameron narrates a segment on the Falls’ cultural milestones.

The experience is similar to Flyover Iceland, a 5D cinema experience that allows viewers to fly across the country in just 30 minutes while sitting on movable seats with their feet dangling.

Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Stan Cho, called Niagara Takes Flight “another great reason to visit Niagara,” highlighting its role in driving visitation and supporting the local economy.

(Image: Niagara Parks)