SignageOS Names Former Coates Director Brian Selman VP North America

September 3, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Middleware and RDM specialist SignageOS, originally founded in Europe, has been steadily expanding its footprint in North America. That growth is now reinforced with the appointment of Brian Selman as Vice President of North America.

Selman brings deep expertise in digital signage and quick-service restaurants, with a career spanning technology, business strategy, and customer experience. Most recently, he was an EY senior manager for digital transformation consulting. Prior to that, he was Director of Product at digital signage integrator Coates, and earlier in his career, he worked with McDonald’s on digital initiatives.

“North America is one of the most dynamic and complex markets in our industry,” SignageOS notes on its website. “Having an experienced individual like Brian lead our efforts also means we can be closer to our customers and support deployments with his kind of insight and grip, which really moves the needle. For our partners, this means having access to a real expert, translating into quicker rollouts, smarter scaling, and solutions that seamlessly connect signage with the broader digital journey.”