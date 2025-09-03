Screenverse Partners with ABCS Insights for DooH Attribution

September 3, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

New York-based Screenverse calls itself the largest DooH network in the U.S. – but that’s a bit misleading. They’re not a DooH media owner; rather, they act as a programmatic ad sales partner.

The company previously used Place Exchange’s Perview audience measurement solution. Now, Screenverse has switched to ABCS Insights as its preferred measurement partner. The partnership is meant to improve campaign attribution and performance tracking across the network Screenverse manages, which reportedly includes over 100,000 screens in 210 markets.

According to Screenverse, ABCS will provide campaign validation and optimization, measuring brand impact, consideration, sales lift, and incremental return on ad spend (iROAS). The company combines data from a 23 million–household receipt panel, a 20 million–member U.S. survey panel, and a location dataset covering 70 million individuals. This data allows advertisers to identify which consumers were exposed to Screenverse’s out-of-home placements and how that exposure relates to subsequent actions.

“Screenverse’s network gives advertisers scale and reach across the country, and our measurement capabilities will help them understand what that exposure delivers,” said Jerome Shimizu, CEO, ABCS Insights.

Screenverse says ABCS Insight stood out as the preferred measurement partner because of its deep expertise and flexible approach. Through its partnership with ABCS, advertisers will be able to track campaign performance across the funnel and directly link DooH exposure to business outcomes.