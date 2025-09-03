CALA Awards 2025 Announces Finalists in AV and Lighting Across Latin America

September 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The CALA Awards have announced finalists in two categories: Best AV Project and Best Lighting Project. The Awards celebrate AV companies and professionals across Latin America and the Caribbean and are organized by Latin Press. invidis/Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Latin Press several times over the years—they’re essentially our counterpart in Latin America, publishing news and organizing events for the AV and digital signage industries.

In AV, Magnopro Soluciones Tecnológicas S.A.S. of Bogotá was selected for its multimedia system for Mercado Libre Colombia, integrating centralized control and connectivity across meeting and collaboration spaces. Proyecciones Digitales S.A. in Buenos Aires advanced with Kinetik, digital signage featuring moving LED screens and real-time synchronization at Prisma Medios de Pago. Skyluft in Quito was also recognized for KIA E-Ground, an immersive environment that blends architecture, projections, virtual reality, and interactivity, anchored by a helical tunnel inspired by natural forms.

In lighting, presented in partnership with the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), two projects stood out. Ultimate Technology SAS was honored for Hotel Tuirak in Colombia’s Coffee Region, where light serves as a source of energy and memory, drawing on ancestral symbols and the natural world. Trison Necsum was also named a finalist for the Entel 360 Experience in Santiago de Chile, a large-scale LED and architectural lighting installation that transformed the Entel Tower into a digital urban landmark.

Winners will be revealed during the virtual CALA Awards 2025 ceremony, which recognizes companies redefining technology’s role in communication and design across the region.