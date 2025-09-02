Peerless-AV Digital Signage Delivers Faster Service at Minnesota State Fair

September 2, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Lulu’s Public House has once again worked with Peerless-AV and Innovative Sales Solutions to handle the heavy foot traffic at the Minnesota State Fair. Following its debut in 2024, the digital signage system returned for this year’s event, which ran through Labor Day.

The vendor serves more than 20,000 visitors a day. Printed menus had created long waits and made updates difficult. Lulu’s installed six 55-inch outdoor displays, five 43-inch LCDs above the bar, and a 65-inch unit on the patio. Each screen runs on a hardwired system.

The displays allowed customers to see menus from a distance, reducing wait times and speeding up service. The system also made it possible to update items and prices quickly.

With its second year in use, the signage has become a regular part of Lulu’s State Fair operations and a a showcase for how digital signage can improve service at high-volume events.