Borderlands 4’s ‘Quit Earth’ OOH Teaser Swaps to Full Reveal, Live-Action Spot Drops

September 2, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A global teaser-to-reveal push for Borderlands 4 has been grabbing attention as cryptic “Quit Earth” billboards and posters flipped overnight to formal invites to “Kairos,” confirming the next installment in the franchise. The simple two-word teaser seeded speculation across social and gaming forums before the creatives swapped to the Borderlands 4 message, putting players on notice that the mayhem is inbound.

The rollout leveled up with the debut of a live-action “Quit Earth” spot from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead — the duo behind several popular Marvel series and self-professed Borderlands fans. The piece draws the irreverent game world into real-life vignettes, using miniatures, puppets, and stop-motion flourishes. “Like the game, making this was crazy fun,” the directors said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For marketers, the campaign serves as a tidy case study in staging: start with a clean visual hook at street level, invite curiosity, and then transition to the whole brand message timed to a content drop. It also shows how game launches can bridge physical OOH with cinematic content while staying true to tone.

“Quit Earth” was developed by publisher 2K with creative agency Battery. Benson and Moorhead directed the live-action spot with production support from Skunk.

(Image: Nathan Rillo)