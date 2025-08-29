This Disney DooH Campaign Makes Commuters Giggle on the Tube

August 29, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The best OoH campaigns are almost always the ones that blend into their surroundings with a clever, ironic twist.

Disney pulled this off brilliantly on London’s Bond Street with an escalator DooH campaign that’s funny, simple, and probably makes a lot of agency people mutter, “Huh, why didn’t I think of that?”

The campaign uses motion tracking to sync screens along the escalators leading down to the Tube with its passengers. Each person is apparently matched with a Disney character—but in reality, it seems more like a random rotation. Honestly, it doesn’t even matter whether you get Homer Simpson or Elsa—the giggle-inducing effect is the same.

The charm of this campaign doesn’t come from fancy AI or complex camera analysis. The technical setup is likely quite straightforward. What really makes it work is the clever use of the medium, combined with a dash of nostalgia, leaving people smiling as they ride.

Here’s a video Famous Campaigns published on the marketing stunt:

(Image: Famous Campaigns/Screenshot)