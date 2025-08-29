Shure CEO Christine Schyvinck to Keynote 2025 SAVe Global Conference

August 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) has announced that Shure president and CEO Christine Schyvinck will deliver a keynote address at the 2025 SAVe Global Conference, taking place September 24–25 at UCLA’s Luskin Conference Center.

Founded in 2022, SAVe is the first U.S.-based industry-wide organization dedicated to aligning the AV sector with the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. With a growing international membership, the group aims to provide a global platform for collaboration, education, and accountability.

The two-day program will feature speakers from around the world, offering diverse insights on how organizations can adopt more sustainable practices. Attendees will also participate in workshops and networking sessions designed to share strategies and strengthen the industry’s collective commitment to sustainability.

Schyvinck’s keynote will spotlight Shure’s own sustainability initiatives, including the company’s achievement of using 90 percent recyclable or renewable packaging for new products by the end of 2025 – a milestone reached one year ahead of schedule.

Shure’s packaging efforts have included replacing thermoform trays with recyclable molded pulp, reducing overall plastic content, minimizing printed literature, right-sizing boxes to improve shipping efficiency, and joining the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.